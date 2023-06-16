Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (39-32) and Kansas City Royals (18-50) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

The Angels will give the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 4.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (4-5, 6.58 ERA).

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have been underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Royals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).

The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 27.3%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won seven of 36 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (255 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule