Royals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 16
Friday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (39-32) and Kansas City Royals (18-50) matching up at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.
The Angels will give the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-6, 4.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (4-5, 6.58 ERA).
Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Angels 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have been underdogs eight times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Royals have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those contests).
- The Royals have been victorious in 15, or 27.3%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won seven of 36 games when listed as at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 29 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (255 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|@ Orioles
|L 6-1
|Brady Singer vs Cole Irvin
|June 11
|@ Orioles
|L 11-3
|Carlos Hernandez vs Kyle Gibson
|June 12
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Zack Greinke vs Luke Weaver
|June 13
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|-
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|-
|TBA vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
