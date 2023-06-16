The Los Angeles Angels visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Friday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Shohei Ohtani, Bobby Witt Jr. and others in this game.

Royals vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 67 hits with nine doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 14 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen 21 bases.

He's slashed .244/.282/.425 on the season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Reds Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI (66 total hits).

He's slashed .274/.310/.506 on the year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Reds Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 12 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Orioles Jun. 11 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 at Orioles Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Patrick Sandoval Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Sandoval Stats

The Angels will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval (3-6) for his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

In 12 starts, Sandoval has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Sandoval Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jun. 10 5.0 10 5 5 8 0 at Astros Jun. 3 3.1 8 6 6 4 3 vs. Marlins May. 28 6.0 8 2 2 2 2 vs. Twins May. 20 4.2 5 3 3 3 4 at Guardians May. 14 7.2 5 3 2 5 1

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 13 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 35 walks and 54 RBI (80 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .301/.382/.620 so far this season.

Ohtani has recorded at least one hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .472 with three doubles, seven home runs, 10 walks and 13 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 13 2-for-2 2 0 0 3 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 62 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 36 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .248/.354/.460 slash line on the season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

