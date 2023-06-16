The Los Angeles Angels (39-32) and Kansas City Royals (18-50) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET. The Angels are coming off a series victory over the Rangers, and the Royals a series loss to the Reds.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (3-6) to the mound, while Brady Singer (4-5) will get the nod for the Royals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sandoval - LAA (3-6, 4.52 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-5, 6.58 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

The Royals will send Singer (4-5) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 6.58 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 64 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opposing batters have a .291 batting average against him.

Singer heads into the outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Singer is trying to collect his 10th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Patrick Sandoval

The Angels will hand the ball to Sandoval (3-6) for his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up five earned runs and allowed 10 hits in five innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 4.52, a 1.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.445.

He has earned a quality start four times in 12 starts this season.

Sandoval has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.