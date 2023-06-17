As of July 2, the Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win the Super Bowl (+650) lead the league.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -160

-160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +650

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City compiled a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Chiefs games went over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

On offense, Kansas City was a top-five unit last season, ranking best in the NFL by putting up 413.6 yards per game. It ranked 11th on defense (328.2 yards allowed per game).

Last season the Chiefs were 7-1 at home and 7-2 away.

When underdogs, Kansas City had only one victory (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Patrick Mahomes II threw for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1%.

In addition, Mahomes ran for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

Jerick McKinnon ran for 291 yards (17.1 per game) and one touchdown in 17 games a season ago.

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and accumulated 830 yards (48.8 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Nick Bolton totaled 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions - +1800 2 September 17 @ Jaguars - +2500 3 September 24 Bears - +5000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +1600 5 October 8 @ Vikings - +5000 6 October 12 Broncos - +4500 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +4500 9 November 5 Dolphins - +2500 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +8000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +6600 14 December 10 Bills - +800 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +5000 16 December 25 Raiders - +8000 17 December 31 Bengals - +900 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

