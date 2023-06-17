Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Pratto -- with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is hitting .279 with 10 doubles, four home runs and 18 walks.
- Pratto has gotten a hit in 29 of 44 games this year (65.9%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (25.0%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|19
|.238
|AVG
|.329
|.343
|OBP
|.392
|.405
|SLG
|.443
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|26/11
|K/BB
|34/7
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 78 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Canning (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.56 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
