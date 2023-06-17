The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a triple and three walks), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .207 with three doubles, three triples and 12 walks.

Lopez has had a hit in 13 of 33 games this year (39.4%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).

In 33 games played this season, he has not homered.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this year (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .139 AVG .255 .326 OBP .321 .278 SLG .333 3 XBH 3 0 HR 0 2 RBI 5 7/8 K/BB 12/4 1 SB 2

