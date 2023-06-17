Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (batting .207 in his past 10 games, with a triple and three walks), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .207 with three doubles, three triples and 12 walks.
- Lopez has had a hit in 13 of 33 games this year (39.4%), including multiple hits three times (9.1%).
- In 33 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In six games this year (18.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.139
|AVG
|.255
|.326
|OBP
|.321
|.278
|SLG
|.333
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|5
|7/8
|K/BB
|12/4
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Angels rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (78 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (5-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.56 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 50 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .252 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.