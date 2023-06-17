Saturday's game at Kauffman Stadium has the Los Angeles Angels (40-32) taking on the Kansas City Royals (18-51) at 4:10 PM (on June 17). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Angels, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Angels will call on Griffin Canning (5-2) against the Royals and Mike Mayers (1-2).

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Read More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Royals were upset in every contest.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have failed to cover the spread in any of their most recent 10 contests (one of those games had a runline).

The Royals have won in 15, or 26.8%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious five times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the fewest runs in baseball (255 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule