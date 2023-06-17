The Los Angeles Angels (40-32) will lean on Shohei Ohtani when they visit Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (18-51) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Angels (-165). The total is 10 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning - LAA (5-2, 4.56 ERA) vs Mike Mayers - KC (1-2, 5.06 ERA)

Royals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 22, or 56.4%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times.

The Royals have won in 15, or 26.8%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Royals have been victorious five times in 28 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 0-9.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+175) Michael Massey 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+195) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Drew Waters 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

