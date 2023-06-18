On Sunday, Bobby Witt Jr. (batting .342 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Angels.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .368 with one homer.

In 62.3% of his 69 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 69 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (14.5%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 49.3% of his games this year (34 of 69), with two or more runs five times (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .270 AVG .222 .314 OBP .255 .486 SLG .363 15 XBH 10 7 HR 4 22 RBI 13 27/10 K/BB 34/5 10 SB 11

Angels Pitching Rankings