Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Edward Olivares -- hitting .351 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .259 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 in his last games.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), with more than one hit on 10 occasions (18.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 53), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (22 of 53), with two or more runs five times (9.4%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.235
|AVG
|.289
|.278
|OBP
|.366
|.402
|SLG
|.482
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|15/8
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.25 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Anderson (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.80 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.80, with 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
