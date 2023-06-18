MJ Melendez, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, June 18 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 28 walks while hitting .218.

Melendez has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 65 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.9% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in six games this season (9.2%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (35.4%), including six multi-run games (9.2%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .211 AVG .229 .305 OBP .293 .361 SLG .362 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 12 42/19 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings