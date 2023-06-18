The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (hitting .207 in his past 10 games, with a triple and three walks), battle starter Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nicky Lopez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

  • Lopez is hitting .213 with three doubles, three triples and 14 walks.
  • Lopez has gotten a hit in 14 of 34 games this season (41.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (8.8%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 34 games this season.
  • Lopez has driven in a run in six games this season (17.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 20.6% of his games this season (seven of 34), with two or more runs three times (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 17
.158 AVG .255
.360 OBP .321
.289 SLG .333
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 5
8/10 K/BB 12/4
1 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 79 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • The Angels will send Anderson (3-1) out to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.80 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander went six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed a 5.80 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.