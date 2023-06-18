Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (40-33) and Kansas City Royals (19-51) going head to head at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on June 18.

The Angels will call on Tyler Anderson (3-1) against the Royals and Zack Greinke (1-6).

Royals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Angels 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have won in 16, or 28.1%, of the 57 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Kansas City has won 14 of 52 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (265 total, 3.8 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule