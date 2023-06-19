The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez (.278 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .218 with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 28 walks.

Melendez has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023 (six of 66), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (34.8%), including six multi-run games (9.1%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 29 .209 AVG .229 .303 OBP .293 .358 SLG .362 10 XBH 10 5 HR 1 17 RBI 12 43/19 K/BB 37/9 1 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings