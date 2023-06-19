Monday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (30-40) against the Kansas City Royals (19-52) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-11) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-8.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Royals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Royals have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (27.6%) in those contests.

This year, Kansas City has won nine of 39 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (267 total).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule