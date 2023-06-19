Royals vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 19
Monday's game that pits the Detroit Tigers (30-40) against the Kansas City Royals (19-52) at Comerica Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 19.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (0-2) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-11) will answer the bell for the Royals.
Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 1-8.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Kansas City and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The last 10 Royals games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Royals have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (27.6%) in those contests.
- This year, Kansas City has won nine of 39 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.8 runs per game (267 total).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.15 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 13
|Reds
|L 5-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Brandon Williamson
|June 14
|Reds
|L 7-4
|Daniel Lynch vs Ben Lively
|June 16
|Angels
|L 3-0
|Brady Singer vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 17
|Angels
|W 10-9
|Mike Mayers vs Griffin Canning
|June 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|-
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|-
|TBA vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs TBA
