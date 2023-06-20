Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani are two of the players with prop bets available when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels play at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Tuesday (at 10:07 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Kershaw Stats

Clayton Kershaw (8-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 15th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 35-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 12th, 1.105 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.7 K/9 ranks eighth.

Kershaw Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. White Sox Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 at Reds Jun. 8 7.0 5 0 0 9 2 vs. Yankees Jun. 2 7.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Rays May. 27 5.0 6 4 4 6 2 at Cardinals May. 21 3.2 5 4 4 6 3

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 46 RBI (94 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .328/.407/.557 so far this season.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 72 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .264/.365/.513 so far this year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jun. 18 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 17 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 15 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 83 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 38 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.384/.632 so far this season.

Ohtani will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .472 with three doubles, eight home runs, 10 walks and 16 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jun. 15 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .257/.364/.479 slash line so far this year.

Trout enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Jun. 18 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 0 at Royals Jun. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Royals Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

