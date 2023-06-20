Matt Beaty Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Tigers - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Matt Beaty -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Tigers Player Props
|Royals vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Tigers Prediction
|How to Watch Royals vs Tigers
|Royals vs Tigers Odds
Matt Beaty At The Plate (2022)
- Beaty hit .093 with a double, a triple and two walks.
- Beaty got a hit in four of 18 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.
- Including all 18 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Beaty had an RBI in one of 18 games last season.
- He scored a run six times last year in 18 games (33.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.154
|AVG
|.067
|.154
|OBP
|.176
|.385
|SLG
|.067
|2
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
- Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
- Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.23 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.