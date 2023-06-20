Matt Beaty -- 1-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, with Michael Lorenzen on the mound, on June 20 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.

Matt Beaty Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Michael Lorenzen
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Beaty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Beaty At The Plate (2022)

  • Beaty hit .093 with a double, a triple and two walks.
  • Beaty got a hit in four of 18 games last season, but had no multi-hit games.
  • Including all 18 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • Beaty had an RBI in one of 18 games last season.
  • He scored a run six times last year in 18 games (33.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Beaty Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 11
.154 AVG .067
.154 OBP .176
.385 SLG .067
2 XBH 0
0 HR 0
1 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Tigers pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers had the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.06).
  • Tigers pitchers combined to surrender 167 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Lorenzen makes the start for the Tigers, his 12th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.23 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.23 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.