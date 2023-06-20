Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 67 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .378 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 271 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank 19th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has pitched to a 5.17 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The Royals have a combined WHIP of 1.419 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Daniel Lynch (0-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up seven earned runs in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has one quality starts in four chances this season.

Lynch has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Reds L 7-4 Home Daniel Lynch Ben Lively 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers - Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow

