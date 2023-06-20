Spencer Torkelson will lead the charge for the Detroit Tigers (31-40) on Tuesday, June 20, when they square off against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (19-53) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Tigers have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +125. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Lorenzen - DET (2-4, 4.23 ERA) vs Daniel Lynch - KC (0-3, 5.79 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Tigers have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

The Tigers have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 60% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Tigers were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just one time, a game they won.

In its last 10 matchups, Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (27.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have been victorious nine times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+140) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Maikel Garcia 1.5 (-118) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

