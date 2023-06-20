Player prop bet odds for Spencer Torkelson, Bobby Witt Jr. and others are available when the Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 10 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 16 walks and 36 RBI (72 total hits). He has swiped 22 bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.289/.434 so far this season.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 2-for-5 0 0 4 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Jun. 14 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has put up 68 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a .268/.303/.488 slash line so far this year.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 17 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Reds Jun. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jun. 13 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Michael Lorenzen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Lorenzen Stats

Michael Lorenzen (2-4) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 12th start of the season.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Lorenzen will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Lorenzen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Braves Jun. 14 6.0 9 6 6 3 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 6.2 7 6 6 3 1 at White Sox Jun. 3 7.0 2 1 1 6 0 vs. White Sox May. 27 6.2 2 2 0 4 1 at Royals May. 22 5.2 5 5 5 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Daniel Lynch's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI (61 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.313/.386 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Twins Jun. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Twins Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 15 2-for-5 2 0 2 3 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.