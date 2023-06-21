On Wednesday, Dairon Blanco (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco has a double, a triple and two walks while hitting .263.

In four of six games this year, Blanco has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Blanco has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this season.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 .250 AVG .333 .333 OBP .500 .438 SLG .333 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 6/2 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings