Wednesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (31-41) going head to head against the Kansas City Royals (20-53) at 1:10 PM ET (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Tigers, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Tigers will give the nod to Matthew Boyd (4-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (4-6).

Royals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have won in 17, or 28.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious 15 times in 54 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (272 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals Schedule