Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Wednesday. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 67 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .376 this season.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored 272 runs (just 3.7 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Royals rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.410 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals' Brady Singer (4-6) will make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Singer has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Angels L 3-0 Home Brady Singer Patrick Sandoval 6/17/2023 Angels W 10-9 Home Mike Mayers Griffin Canning 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers - Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays - Away - Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.