On Wednesday, June 21 at 1:10 PM ET, the Detroit Tigers (31-41) host the Kansas City Royals (20-53) at Comerica Park. Matthew Boyd will get the nod for the Tigers, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Royals have +105 odds to win. An 8.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Royals vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Boyd - DET (4-5, 5.88 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-6, 6.33 ERA)

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Royals vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored seven times and won four of those games.

The Tigers have a record of 2-3 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Detroit.

In the last 10 games, the Tigers have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just twice, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (28.3%) in those contests.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 15-39 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

