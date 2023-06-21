The Detroit Tigers (31-41) and Kansas City Royals (20-53) play on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Comerica Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Tigers will call on Matthew Boyd (4-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (4-6).

Royals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Boyd - DET (4-5, 5.88 ERA) vs Singer - KC (4-6, 6.33 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer makes the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season. He is 4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.

Singer is trying to record his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.

Singer has 10 starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 14 outings this season.

Brady Singer vs. Tigers

He will face a Tigers squad that is batting .228 as a unit (27th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .362 (29th in the league) with 66 total home runs (27th in MLB action).

Singer has pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs on seven hits while striking out three against the Tigers this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd (4-5) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 32-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 5.88 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .252.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Boyd will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Matthew Boyd vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 272 runs this season, which ranks 28th in MLB. They have 565 hits, 24th in baseball, with 67 home runs (25th in the league).

The Royals have gone 3-for-17 with a double and an RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

