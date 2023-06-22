Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .254 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in 35 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- Looking at the 55 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (9.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 22 of 55 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.235
|AVG
|.275
|.278
|OBP
|.347
|.402
|SLG
|.451
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/8
|2
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.54 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (75 total, one per game).
- McClanahan (11-1) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.
