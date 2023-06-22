Lynx vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 22
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Connecticut Sun (10-3) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (4-8) after victories in four road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Lynx vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Arena: Target Center
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-4.5)
|158.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Sun (-4.5)
|158.5
|-200
|+150
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Sun (-5.5)
|159.5
|-220
|+170
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Lynx have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.
- Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
- Minnesota is 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Sun games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.
- So far this year, four out of the Lynx's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.