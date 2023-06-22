The Connecticut Sun (10-3) will visit the Minnesota Lynx (4-8) after victories in four road games in a row. The contest starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sun matchup.

Lynx vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network and NBCS-BOS Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Sun have won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Lynx have put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Minnesota is 5-2 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Sun games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.

So far this year, four out of the Lynx's 12 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

