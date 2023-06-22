The Kansas City Royals, including Maikel Garcia and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

Shane McClanahan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .281 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Garcia will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Garcia has reached base via a hit in 26 games this season (of 41 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 41 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

Garcia has driven in a run in 14 games this year (34.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 17 times this year (41.5%), including one multi-run game.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 17 .302 AVG .250 .361 OBP .292 .442 SLG .333 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 4 17/8 K/BB 18/4 6 SB 1

