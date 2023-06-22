Thursday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) matching up with the Kansas City Royals (20-54) at 6:40 PM ET on June 22. Our computer prediction projects a 5-2 win for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Shane McClanahan (11-1) to the mound, while Jose Cuas (3-0) will take the ball for the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 5, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Royals' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (27.9%) in those games.

Kansas City has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +275.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 26.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas City scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (276 total, 3.7 per game).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule