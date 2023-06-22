The Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) and the Kansas City Royals (20-54) will clash in the series opener on Thursday, June 22 at Tropicana Field, with Shane McClanahan pitching for the Rays and Jose Cuas taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -350, while the underdog Royals have +275 odds to play spoiler. Tampa Bay is favored on the run line (-2.5). The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Cuas - KC (3-0, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Royals versus Rays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Royals (+275) in this matchup, means that you think the Royals will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $37.50 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 65 times and won 47, or 72.3%, of those games.

The Rays have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Tampa Bay has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (27.9%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Royals this season with a +275 moneyline set for this game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Dairon Blanco 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+333) Maikel Garcia 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+280) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+290)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.