The Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) and Kansas City Royals (20-54) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series split with the Orioles, and the Royals a series loss to the Tigers.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Royals and Jose Cuas (3-0).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Cuas - KC (3-0, 4.15 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Cuas

Cuas will make his first start of the season for the Royals.

The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 32 times this season.

Over his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .264 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

McClanahan (11-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.12 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in 15 games this season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.