The Tampa Bay Rays (52-25) and Kansas City Royals (20-54) square off in the first of a four-game series on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET. The Rays are coming off a series split with the Orioles, and the Royals a series loss to the Tigers.

The Rays will call on Shane McClanahan (11-1) versus the Royals and Jose Cuas (3-0).

Royals vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: MLB Network
  • Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
  • Venue: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: McClanahan - TB (11-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Cuas - KC (3-0, 4.15 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jose Cuas

  • Cuas will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • The 28-year-old righty has appeared in relief 32 times this season.
  • Over his 32 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .264 against him. He has a 4.15 ERA and averages 11.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane McClanahan

  • McClanahan (11-1) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.
  • The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.12 and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .201 in 15 games this season.
  • He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
  • McClanahan will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.
  • He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
  • Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.097 WHIP ranks 17th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

