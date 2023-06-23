Dairon Blanco Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Explore More About This Game
Dairon Blanco At The Plate
- Blanco is hitting .259 with two doubles, two triples and two walks.
- In six of eight games this season, Blanco has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his eight games this season.
- Blanco has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.438
|SLG
|.545
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|1
|6/2
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Eflin gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
