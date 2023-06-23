Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares -- batting .302 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the mound, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 11 walks while hitting .247.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in 35 games this season (of 56 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Olivares has driven in a run in 11 games this year (19.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 39.3% of his games this year (22 of 56), he has scored, and in five of those games (8.9%) he has scored more than once.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|28
|.235
|AVG
|.260
|.278
|OBP
|.330
|.402
|SLG
|.427
|8
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/3
|K/BB
|17/8
|2
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.57 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Eflin (8-3 with a 3.26 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .224 against him.
