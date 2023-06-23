On Friday, Maikel Garcia (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Maikel Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .287 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 13 walks.

Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

In 64.3% of his games this season (27 of 42), Garcia has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (28.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this season, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

In 15 games this year (35.7%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 18 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 18 .302 AVG .266 .361 OBP .314 .442 SLG .344 9 XBH 3 1 HR 1 12 RBI 5 17/8 K/BB 18/5 6 SB 4

Rays Pitching Rankings