Royals vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 23
Friday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) and the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad coming out on top. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on June 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (8-3) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-7) will take the ball for the Royals.
Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rays 5, Royals 3.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.
- The Royals have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 matchups (one of those matchups had a spread.
- The Royals have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (29%) in those contests.
- Kansas City has a mark of 2-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +200 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (282 total).
- The Royals have pitched to a 5.10 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 18
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Anderson
|June 19
|@ Tigers
|L 6-4
|Jordan Lyles vs Reese Olson
|June 20
|@ Tigers
|W 1-0
|Daniel Lynch vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 21
|@ Tigers
|L 9-4
|Brady Singer vs Matthew Boyd
|June 22
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Jose Cuas vs Shane McClanahan
|June 23
|@ Rays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Zach Eflin
|June 24
|@ Rays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Yonny Chirinos
|June 25
|@ Rays
|-
|Daniel Lynch vs Tyler Glasnow
|June 27
|Guardians
|-
|Brady Singer vs Gavin Williams
|June 28
|Guardians
|-
|TBA vs Logan Allen
|June 29
|Guardians
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Shane Bieber
