How to Watch the Royals vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 23
Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals when the teams meet on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals have hit just 68 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 282 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.
- Royals pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zack Greinke (1-7) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Tyler Anderson
|6/19/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Reese Olson
|6/20/2023
|Tigers
|W 1-0
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/21/2023
|Tigers
|L 9-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Matthew Boyd
|6/22/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Jose Cuas
|Shane McClanahan
|6/23/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Zach Eflin
|6/24/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/25/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Daniel Lynch
|Tyler Glasnow
|6/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Gavin Williams
|6/28/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|-
|Logan Allen
|6/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Shane Bieber
