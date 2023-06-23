Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to defeat Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals when the teams meet on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals have hit just 68 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Kansas City is 26th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .377 this season.

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB with a .233 team batting average.

Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 282 total runs (3.8 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals rank 21st with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.

Kansas City averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.412 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke (1-7) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Greinke has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 15 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Zack Greinke Tyler Anderson 6/19/2023 Tigers L 6-4 Away Jordan Lyles Reese Olson 6/20/2023 Tigers W 1-0 Away Daniel Lynch Michael Lorenzen 6/21/2023 Tigers L 9-4 Away Brady Singer Matthew Boyd 6/22/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Jose Cuas Shane McClanahan 6/23/2023 Rays - Away Zack Greinke Zach Eflin 6/24/2023 Rays - Away Jordan Lyles Yonny Chirinos 6/25/2023 Rays - Away Daniel Lynch Tyler Glasnow 6/27/2023 Guardians - Home Brady Singer Gavin Williams 6/28/2023 Guardians - Home - Logan Allen 6/29/2023 Guardians - Home Zack Greinke Shane Bieber

