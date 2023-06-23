Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) will clash with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (21-54) at Tropicana Field on Friday, June 23. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Royals have +200 odds to play spoiler. An 8-run total has been listed in this matchup.

Royals vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (8-3, 3.26 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-7, 4.34 ERA)

Royals vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Royals vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 66 games this season and won 47 (71.2%) of those contests.

The Rays have an 8-2 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Tampa Bay combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Royals have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (29%) in those contests.

This season, the Royals have come away with a win two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Nick Pratto 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+290) Drew Waters 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+270)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

