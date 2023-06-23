Bobby Witt Jr. is among the players with prop bets available when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Kansas City Royals square off at Tropicana Field on Friday (first pitch at 6:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Royals vs. Rays Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has recorded 73 hits with 11 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .243/.287/.425 so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jun. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Tigers Jun. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 72 hits with 14 doubles, 14 home runs, eight walks and 37 RBI.

He has a .270/.303/.479 slash line on the season.

Perez takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with .

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays Jun. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Tigers Jun. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Angels Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Eflin Stats

The Rays' Zach Eflin (8-3) will make his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

In 13 starts this season, Eflin has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics Jun. 12 4.2 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Twins Jun. 6 6.2 3 0 0 9 1 at Cubs May. 31 6.0 4 3 3 5 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 7.0 6 1 1 0 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Zack Greinke's player props with BetMGM.

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has put up 78 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .298/.412/.500 on the year.

Arozarena heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals Jun. 22 3-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 21 3-for-3 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Padres Jun. 18 3-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Padres Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Randy Arozarena or other Rays players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.