Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rays.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. leads Kansas City with a slugging percentage of .428, fueled by 27 extra-base hits.
- In 46 of 75 games this year (61.3%) Witt Jr. has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (14.7%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Witt Jr. has had an RBI in 24 games this year (32.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (8.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this year (48.0%), including multiple runs in five games.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.263
|AVG
|.230
|.307
|OBP
|.278
|.474
|SLG
|.382
|15
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|14
|28/10
|K/BB
|37/9
|10
|SB
|12
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Chirinos makes the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.72, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .196 against him.
