After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .267 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

Blanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.

Blanco has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Blanco has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .250 AVG .286 .333 OBP .375 .438 SLG .500 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

