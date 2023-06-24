After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Dairon Blanco and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Yonny Chirinos) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)



Dairon Blanco At The Plate

  • Blanco is hitting .267 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.
  • Blanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.
  • Blanco has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Blanco has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.250 AVG .286
.333 OBP .375
.438 SLG .500
2 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 1
6/2 K/BB 4/1
0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.56 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Chirinos (3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 2.72 ERA and 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .196 to his opponents.
