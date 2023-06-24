On Saturday, Drew Waters (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is batting .206 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Waters has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 15.0% of them.
  • He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.207 AVG .205
.303 OBP .244
.345 SLG .282
2 XBH 1
1 HR 1
3 RBI 4
9/2 K/BB 18/2
0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Chirinos gets the start for the Rays, his fourth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.72 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.72, with 4.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .196 against him.
