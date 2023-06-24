The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 1-for-5 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Yonny Chirinos and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his last game against the Rays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is hitting .273 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks.

Pratto has picked up a hit in 33 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Pratto has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.5%), including five games with more than one RBI (9.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (37.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 24 .250 AVG .295 .362 OBP .357 .409 SLG .443 8 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 7 27/13 K/BB 45/8 0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings