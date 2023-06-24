Saturday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (53-26) versus the Kansas City Royals (21-55) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-2 in favor of the Rays, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 24.

The Rays will give the nod to Yonny Chirinos (3-2, 2.72 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jordan Lyles (0-11, 6.62 ERA).

Royals vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Royals vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rays 7, Royals 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have come away with 18 wins in the 63 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won two of six games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.8 runs per game (285 total runs).

The Royals have pitched to a 5.19 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Royals Schedule