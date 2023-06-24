After two rounds of play at the 2023 Travelers Championship, Denny McCarthy is in the lead (+250), shooting a 15-under 125.

Travelers Championship Third Round Information

Start Time: 10:59 AM ET

10:59 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Travelers Championship Best Odds to Win

Denny McCarthy

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-15)

1st (-15) Odds to Win: +250

McCarthy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 60 -10 10 0 1st Round 2 65 -5 6 1 18th

Keegan Bradley

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-15)

1st (-15) Odds to Win: +250

Bradley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 62 -8 9 1 2nd Round 2 63 -7 7 0 2nd

Chez Reavie

Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Current Rank: 3rd (-13)

3rd (-13) Odds to Win: +900

Reavie Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 0 5th Round 2 63 -7 6 1 2nd

Rory McIlroy

Tee Time: 12:16 PM ET

12:16 PM ET Current Rank: 10th (-8)

10th (-8) Odds to Win: +1600

McIlroy Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -2 5 5 46th Round 2 64 -6 8 0 7th

Eric Cole

Tee Time: 12:49 PM ET

12:49 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-11)

4th (-11) Odds to Win: +1800

Cole Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 64 -6 6 0 5th Round 2 65 -5 6 1 18th

Travelers Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Scottie Scheffler 22nd (-7) +2200 Xander Schauffele 10th (-8) +2500 Viktor Hovland 10th (-8) +2500 Adam Scott 5th (-10) +2500 Patrick Cantlay 22nd (-7) +3300 Min Woo Lee 7th (-9) +3300 Sung-Jae Im 10th (-8) +5000 Corey Conners 10th (-8) +5500 Lucas Herbert 7th (-9) +6600 Austin Eckroat 10th (-8) +8000

