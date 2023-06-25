The Kansas City Royals and Dairon Blanco, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Dairon Blanco Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dairon Blanco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dairon Blanco At The Plate

Blanco is hitting .267 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

Blanco enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .250.

Blanco has picked up a hit in seven games this season (77.8%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a long ball in his nine games this season.

Blanco has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in one of nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dairon Blanco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 .250 AVG .286 .333 OBP .375 .438 SLG .500 2 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/2 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0

Rays Pitching Rankings