The Kansas City Royals, including Drew Waters and his .471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Rays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Drew Waters At The Plate

  • Waters is hitting .222 with a double, three home runs and four walks.
  • Waters has had a hit in 12 of 21 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits four times (19.0%).
  • In 14.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season, Waters has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 28.6% of his games this year (six of 21), with two or more runs three times (14.3%).

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
.207 AVG .233
.303 OBP .267
.345 SLG .372
2 XBH 2
1 HR 2
3 RBI 5
9/2 K/BB 19/2
0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 81 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in the league).
  • Glasnow (2-1) takes the mound for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 25 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
