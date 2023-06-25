The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .257 with 11 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 11 walks.

Olivares has picked up a hit in 36 of 57 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.

Looking at the 57 games he has played this season, he's went deep in six of them (10.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Olivares has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 40.4% of his games this season (23 of 57), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 29 .235 AVG .280 .278 OBP .345 .402 SLG .480 8 XBH 13 4 HR 2 7 RBI 6 18/3 K/BB 17/8 2 SB 5

Rays Pitching Rankings