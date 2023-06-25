Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rays - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Nick Pratto -- batting .229 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on June 25 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double and two RBI against the Rays.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto has 13 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while batting .271.
- Pratto has picked up a hit in 65.4% of his 52 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.1% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Pratto has driven home a run in 14 games this season (26.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 20 of 52 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.250
|AVG
|.290
|.362
|OBP
|.350
|.409
|SLG
|.441
|8
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|9
|27/13
|K/BB
|45/8
|0
|SB
|1
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (81 total, one per game).
- Glasnow makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.97 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .229 against him.
