How to Watch the Braves vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves play Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.8 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 141 home runs in total.
- Atlanta leads MLB with a .485 slugging percentage this season, putting up 286 extra-base hits.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .271 batting average.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (432 total).
- The Braves have a league-high .341 on-base percentage.
- The Braves' 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.7 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Braves have the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.282).
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins have hit 104 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.
- Minnesota is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Twins have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- Minnesota has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 341 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).
- The Twins are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking last with an average of 10.2 strikeouts per game.
- Minnesota averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Minnesota has the third-best ERA (3.65) in the majors this season.
- The Twins have a combined 1.179 WHIP as a pitching staff, which is the best in baseball this season.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 75 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty threw seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Elder is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Elder will look to continue a 16-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per appearance).
- He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-4) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed three hits in nine scoreless innings pitched against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- Ryan will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|6/23/2023
|Reds
|L 11-10
|Away
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Luke Weaver
|6/24/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|Graham Ashcraft
|6/25/2023
|Reds
|W 7-6
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Levi Stoudt
|6/26/2023
|Twins
|W 4-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sonny Gray
|6/27/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Joe Ryan
|6/28/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Kenta Maeda
|6/30/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Bryan Hoeing
|7/1/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Eury Pérez
|7/2/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Logan Allen
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-0
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Justin Garza
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|W 4-1
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Joey Wentz
|6/24/2023
|Tigers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
|6/25/2023
|Tigers
|W 6-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/26/2023
|Braves
|L 4-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Spencer Strider
|6/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Bryce Elder
|6/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Mike Soroka
|6/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Dean Kremer
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|-
