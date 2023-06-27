Drew Waters -- with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Cleveland Guardians, with Gavin Williams on the mound, on June 27 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Drew Waters Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Drew Waters At The Plate

Waters has a double, three home runs and four walks while batting .211.

In 54.5% of his 22 games this season, Waters has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

Looking at the 22 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.6%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Waters has driven in a run in six games this season (27.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Drew Waters Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .207 AVG .213 .303 OBP .245 .345 SLG .340 2 XBH 2 1 HR 2 3 RBI 5 9/2 K/BB 22/2 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings